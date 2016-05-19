MADRID May 19 Spain's state-controlled lender
Bankia said on Thursday it had so far paid out 1.2
billion euros ($1.35 billion) in compensation to small
shareholders who bought into its ill-fated stock market listing
in 2011.
Bankia had to be bailed out by the government a year after
it was listed, causing many ordinary Spaniards who invested in
shares to lose money. The bank said in February it would fully
compensate minority shareholders and opened a claims process as
it paves the way for a return to private hands.
Bankia said in a statement it had now returned money to
190,000 people, either through its own claims scheme or
following legal challenges. It still has some 30,000 pending
claims being processed through courts, worth around 400 million
euros.
The bank and its parent BFA have already set aside 1.84
billion euros in provisions to cover the compensation bill for
retail investors, although it is not yet clear whether it might
have to make payouts to some institutional shareholders too.
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tomas Cobos)