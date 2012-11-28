MADRID Nov 28 Spanish bailed out lender Bankia has put its almost 15 percent stake in insurer Mapfre up for sale, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarria said on Wednesday.

Bankia is shedding 50 billion euros ($65 billion) of assets as part of a restructuring plan.

(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Tracy Rucinski, editing by Sarah White)