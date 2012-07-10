* People's Party calls on Rato, economy ministers to testify
* Spanish high court accepts new lawsuit against execs
* Former Bankia chief Rato resigns from IAG board
MADRID, July 10 Spain's ruling People's Party
has asked 24 politicians and former Bankia executives
including ex-chairman Rodrigo Rato to appear before parliament
this month to explain problems leading up to the troubled
lender's state rescue.
Bankia is at the heart of a crisis that could push Spain to
ask for a bailout. It has asked for a 19 billion euro ($24
billion) state rescue and former executives of
the lender are being investigated for fraud.
Rodrigo Rato - one-time IMF chief who resigned from Bankia
in May - had asked to speak before parliament to defend himself
against the charges earlier on Tuesday, when he also quit the
International Airlines Group's board of directors.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, Socialist predecessors
Elena Salgado and Pedro Solbes and former Bank of Spain governor
Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez have also been asked to testify
on Bankia, parliamentary spokesman Alfonso Alonso said.
Meanwhile, Spain's high court accepted a new lawsuit against
former executives of Bankia and combined it with an existing
judicial investigation, court sources said.
The new complaint was filed by a protest movement known as
the "indignados," which has criticised the government's handling
of Spain's economic crisis and billions of euros of state funds
sunk into wobbling banks.
The court is expected to group together a number of pending
cases against Bankia, as outrage grows over the state rescue of
the bank, which launched on the stock market last year and whose
shareholders have lost most of the value of their investment.
A Bankia spokesman said the bank had no comment about the
new lawsuit, which investigating magistrate Fernando Andreu has
combined with an earlier lawsuit brought by one of Spain's
smaller political parties, UPyD.
The UPyD complaint accuses 33 Bankia officials including
Rato, a former government minister, of fraud, price-fixing and
falsifying accounts.
Rato and the other officials have not been formally charged
with any crime since the case is still in an investigative
stage. In Spain, magistrates investigate legal cases much like
prosecutors do in the British or American justice systems, and
then decide whether to bring charges.
"Our goal is the true defence of citizens, whether small
savers tricked into buying shares or citizens suffering from
cutbacks after multi-billion cash injections into this banking
cadaver," 15mpaRato, the offshoot of the Indignados movement,
which filed the latest complaint, said on Twitter.
Under Spanish law, the crimes the bankers are accused of
carry jail sentences ranging from six months to six years.
Commentators have said while corporate corruption cases made
headlines in Spain, they rarely resulted in convictions.
Bankia, at the heart of a banking crisis that could push
Spain to ask for a bailout, has asked for a 19 billion euro ($24
billion) state rescue.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez and Jesus Aguado; Additional
reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Elaine
Hardcastle)