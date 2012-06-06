MADRID, June 6 The anti-corruption unit of
Spain's public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation
into bailed out bank Bankia, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Bankia, which was listed last year, last month requested 19
billion euros ($23.75 billion) in state aid. Small shareholders
in the company have seen their investment almost wiped out.
The investigation marks an escalation of the backlash
against the bank's bailout, until now spearheaded by small
shareholder groups.
($1 = 0.8001 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Tracy Rucinski, Editing by
Sarah White)