VALENCIA, Spain, April 21 The chairman of bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, said he would ask a court next week to embargo assets belonging to former boss Rodrigo Rato and other ex-managers as part of a probe into the bank's listing.

Bankia, its state-owned controlling shareholder BFA and four former managers including Rato were told earlier this year by Spain's High Court, which is investigating the listing, to deposit 800 million euros ($855 million) to cover potential liabilities.

Bankia and BFA were the only ones which put forward the funds, and they are claiming 133 million euros from the former executives, a source familiar with the matter said.

Goirigolzarri was speaking at a news conference in Valencia ahead of the bank's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9354 euros)