VALENCIA, Spain, April 21 The chairman of
bailed-out Spanish lender Bankia, Jose Ignacio
Goirigolzarri, said he would ask a court next week to embargo
assets belonging to former boss Rodrigo Rato and other
ex-managers as part of a probe into the bank's listing.
Bankia, its state-owned controlling shareholder BFA and four
former managers including Rato were told earlier this year by
Spain's High Court, which is investigating the listing, to
deposit 800 million euros ($855 million) to cover potential
liabilities.
Bankia and BFA were the only ones which put forward the
funds, and they are claiming 133 million euros from the former
executives, a source familiar with the matter said.
Goirigolzarri was speaking at a news conference in Valencia
ahead of the bank's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.
