Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Dec 21 Spanish bank Bankia will book savings of around 200 million euros ($264.7 million) over 10 years after contracting IBM to help overhaul its technological infrastructure, the Spanish nationalised lender said on Friday.
Bankia will transfer almost 100 employees to the new entity which will be created from the joint venture with the U.S. technology company on Jan. 1.
Bankia aims to reduce its balance sheet by up to 60 percent and cut 6,000 staff by 2017 as a condition of an European cash injection of around 18 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day and Hans-Juergen Peters)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)