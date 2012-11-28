MADRID Nov 28 Spain's stock market regulator said on Wednesday it would lift a suspension on trading shares in bailed out lender Bankia at 1300GMT.

The shares were suspended earlier on Wednesday ahead of the presentation of Bankia's restructuring and business plan, and before the European Commission gave the green light to its clean-up measures. Bankia is one of several Spanish banks due to receive European aid. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)