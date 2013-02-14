MADRID Feb 14 Shares in Spain's Bankia opened down 22.65 percent after a suspension on trading in the stock was lifted on Thursday.

The stock was trading at 0.40 euros ($0.54) at 1101 GMT after recovering slightly. The shares closed on Wednesday at 0.47 euros.

Trading in the stock was suspended just before 0800 GMT on Thursday, after a newspaper report said that the nationalised lender's shares would be valued at 0.01 euros each in a recapitalisation.

Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB, which controls Bankia, dismissed the report, saying it had not yet decided on a valuation. It added however that existing shareholders would likely be heavily diluted in the recapitalisation.

Shareholders have been bracing for big losses since the bank had to apply for European rescue funds last year. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)