Selloff in materials pull Australia shares down, NZ also fall
Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
MADRID Nov 28 Spanish bailed out lender Bankia will sell its business in Miami, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Wednesday.
The lender plans to shrink some activities as part of a restructuring plan, slash its workforce and bank branches and shed 50 billion euros ($65 billion) of assets.
Bankia is one of several Spanish banks due to receive European aid. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah White, editing by Tracy Rucinski)
Feb 24A selloff in materials stocks knocked Australia's shares on Friday morning, with losses led by mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
* By year-end, total capital adequacy ratio (car) was at 15.5 pct with common equity tier 1 (cet-1) ratio at 12.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northern Zambia early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.