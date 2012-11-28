MADRID Nov 28 Spanish bailed out lender Bankia will sell its business in Miami, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Wednesday.

The lender plans to shrink some activities as part of a restructuring plan, slash its workforce and bank branches and shed 50 billion euros ($65 billion) of assets.

Bankia is one of several Spanish banks due to receive European aid. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah White, editing by Tracy Rucinski)