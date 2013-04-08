MADRID, April 8 A record number of Spanish
companies went bust in the first quarter of 2013 as companies
remained under intense pressure from tight credit conditions and
meagre demand, a study showed on Monday.
The 2,564 firms filing for insolvency proceedings in first
three months of the year was a 10 percent rise from the previous
quarter and a 45 percent increase on the same period in 2012,
the survey by credit rating agency Axesor said.
"Most Spanish businesses did not prepare for a crisis this
big or this long, which could be a determining factor," said
Javier Ramos-Juste, head of economic studies at Axesor.
Spain has been in its second recession in five years for the
past 18 months and unemployment is more than 25 percent.
A credit freeze, liquidity problems, late payments and poor
risk management contributed to the record number of bankruptcies
since Spain's insolvency law changed in 2004, Axesor said.
Almost 28,000 companies have filed for bankruptcy since
Spain's economic crisis set in five years ago, Axesor estimates.
Banks have tightened lending after a property boom turned to
bust in 2008 and face stricter regulation since Spain received a
bailout of about 41 billion euros ($52 billion) from
international creditors last year.
(Reporting by Tomas Cobos and Clare Kane; Editing by Louise
Ireland)