(Adds real estate advisers)
By Victoria Howley and Sophie Sassard
LONDON May 2 Spain is sounding out investment
banks including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
and UBS as it seeks a credible fix for its banks
roiled by a collapse in real estate prices and now threatening
the creditworthiness of Spain itself, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Spain has repeatedly said it will not ask for European Union
or IMF money to solve the problem of its banks, hit by billions
of euros in losses after the bursting of a decade-long property
bubble in 2008. Instead, the central bank is consulting about
setting up a holding company to value and sell off the real
estate assets.
Bankers say institutions in the running to advise Spain
include those with experience of setting up Ireland's National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) - a model which Spain could use -
or in arranging Greece's debt restructuring earlier this year.
Lazard, Blackstone and BNP Paribas
advised on restructuring Greece's debt. Goldman Sachs and Bank
of America were among the main advisers to Ireland.
Credit Suisse, UBS, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Rothschild
, Nomura and Deutsche Bank have also
participated in government work through the financial crisis,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"They are debating ideas and being encouraged by the
International Monetary Fund to do so," said Pierre-Yves Bonnet,
global head of financial institutions group at Societe Generale.
"But it is a very political decision as it means that they
underestimated the necessary writeoffs in the first place."
Spain's conservative government has told the country's banks
to raise almost 54 billion euros in capital this year.
Since June 2008, and without taking into account new
measures set in motion by the Spanish government regarding
construction and property development-related assets, provisions
have already been increased by 112 billion euros, according to
recent data by the Bank of Spain.
The state has injected about 18 billion euros into the
system, has taken control of five banks and has forced lenders
to recognise steep losses. It is now looking at what it calls a
"liquidation structure" to take toxic assets off their books.
Some analysts expect property prices to fall another 20 or
30 percent. Many therefore believe existing provisions against
bad real estate loans will not be enough, and some say Spain
will eventually need a bailout like Greece, Portugal and
Ireland.
A first step would be for real estate advisers to determine
how much the government should provision for a bad bank.
Selecting a banking adviser to help create and launch a bad
bank is a politically charged step that would come later in the
process, bankers said.
Peter Hahn, who teaches finance at London's Cass Business
School and is a former managing director at Citigroup, said
investment banks could provide valuable input on a "market
clearing" price.
"A real estate consultant's valuation is not worth anything
unless you can find a buyer for those assets. That's where the
investment banks come in," he said.
INDIVIDUAL MANDATES THE PREFERRED ROUTE
Privately some bankers said they would prefer not to get a
role advising the government, because a one-off fee for the work
would be potentially less lucrative than a couple of mandates to
sell or buy Spain's regional savings banks, known as "cajas".
Potential advisers are also keen to avoid getting involved
in conflicts of interest that could cost them business.
"We prefer transaction-specific deals rather than a
sector-wide mandate because that can conflict you out of every
buyside transaction," said a London-based banker, who covers the
financial institutions sector.
The Bank of Spain has already sold four banks rescued by the
state and has three more left to sell. It started marketing two
of these - the small Banco de Valencia and Catalunya Caixa, a
mid-sized Catalonian savings bank, on Thursday.
One banker said the mandates to sell the cajas were rotated
among a panel of investment banks that had been pre-qualified
for the appointments.
Nomura was selected to sell Banco de Valencia with
guarantees on its 6 billion euro portfolio of troubled
real-estate assets covering 80 percent of future losses over 10
years, bank sources who had seen the prospectus said previously.
Potential losses should be covered through the country's
Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF), financed by annual contributions
from banks, which originally covered retail deposits but now
also guarantees other assets.
Citigroup won a similar role at Catalunya Caixa, which
was taken over in September when it was valued at almost
nothing. This sale is also expected to be financed by the DGF
with a similar asset protection scheme on a soured real estate
portfolio of almost 6 billion euros.
PROPERTY ADVISERS
Madrid has played down the idea of creating a bad bank
similar to NAMA, set up after Ireland suffered its property
crash, but banking sources said consultants from Oliver Wyman
and BlackRock were advising it on how to value the toxic assets.
Spanish government officials have held informal talks with
at least four other international property advisers to learn
more about NAMA's inner workings, separate sources said.
"This is being done discreetly over dinner or through
approaches at trade shows," one source said. "We have had a lot
more approaches of late."
Real estate advisers including CBRE, Savills
, DTZ and Knight Frank have given advice on what many
property industry sources see as a successful Irish model.
Supporters of that approach include Joe Valente, head of
research and strategy for the European real estate group at JP
Morgan.
Others including Jones Lang La Salle were also
likely to have held talks, the sources close to the sector said.
CBRE, Jones Lang LaSalle, Knight Frank and Savills declined
to comment. DTZ was not immediately available for comment.
Lessons from the Irish model included how NAMA removed
control from the banks to ensure the relationship with the
borrower was free from outstanding problems; not holding on to
too much real estate because the cost of capital is low; and the
importance of drafting in outside expertise, the sources said.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Bill and Sarah White; Editing
by Alexander Smith, David Stamp and Janet McBride)