BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau FY EBIT up 22 pct at 21.7 million euros
* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros
MADRID Dec 16 Spanish banks will struggle with profitability over the coming years as lending shrinks further and housing prices keep falling, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
A 41.3-billion-euro ($57 billion) European aid programme for Spain's weakest lenders, which were crippled in the aftermath of a 2008 property crash, is set to expire on Jan. 23.
The European Commission said banks' solvency was now adequate after Spain used the funds to plug capital holes last year.
In its fifth and last review of Spain's financial sector, the commission warned however that the economy was still weighing on the sector, even though the country is slowly pulling out of recession.
"Continued in-depth diagnostics of the shock resilience and solvency of the Spanish banking sector remain vital," the European Commission said in a statement.
The IMF, which is monitoring the assistance programme, said Spanish banks needed to keep adequately provisioning against losses in their books, and prepare for next year's Europe-wide review of banks' asset quality and stress tests.
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets were pulled down early on Thursday by a 5 percent overnight slide in oil prices, while Abu Dhabi was hit particularly hard as heavyweights First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi traded ex-dividend.