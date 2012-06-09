WASHINGTON, June 8 Spain needs about 40 billion
euros in extra capital injected into several banks to allow them
to withstand severe economic conditions, the International
Monetary Fund said on Friday.
The IMF said its "stress test" does not include extra
capital that it recommends Spain would need as a buffer to
account for restructuring costs and loan losses. An IMF
official said such a buffer usually would be 1.5 to two times
larger to convince markets that Spain has a credible cushion to
handle shocks.
In Spain's case, that would bring the size of capital
required to stabilize its banking system to as much as 80
billion euros, although the IMF did not specify a figure in its
Financial Sector Assessment Program report released on Friday.
(Reporting By Stella Dawson; Editing by Leslie Adler)