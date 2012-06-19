MADRID, June 19 A second, more detailed audit of Spanish banks will be released on July 31, as initially scheduled, a spokesman for the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"There won't be any delay in completing the audit of Spain's banks," the spokesman told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source at the Bank of Spain had said the audit would be delayed to September.

The results of the first part of the audit are still expected by June 21. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Sarah Morris)