MADRID, June 8 Spain's deputy Prime Minister
Soraya Saenz de Santamaria on Friday said the Spanish government
would signal its position on how to prop up ailing banks only
once it has the results of an independent audit of the sector.
"As you know, we are currently working with the IMF and
independent auditors on the figure that our financial system
needs to carry out a complete clean-up," Saenz de Santamaria
said at a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.
"The government needs to respect proceedings before taking
any decision on the figure. That's why when we know the
figure... the government will signal its position."
"No decision has been taken," she added.
