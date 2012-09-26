* Audit will show 3 billion-euro hole at Popular - source
* Popular highly exposed to real estate sector
* Other mid-sized savings banks also in need of European
money
* Spain's Bankia to be the bulk of capital shortfalls
* Santander and BBVA seen with clean reports
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Sept 26 Musty-smelling branches and
ageing furniture symbolise the thrifty philosophy of Spain's
Popular, a trait which has made the bank one of the country's
most efficient.
But even careful Popular, which has weathered the
nation's economic turmoil without public funds, may be forced to
take European aid due to its exposure to Spain's property crash.
Spanish banks will learn from an audit on Friday the extent
of the damage from the collapse of a real estate boom that left
the sector with 184 billion euros in repossessions and bad
loans.
The Madrid government sought up to 100 billion euros in
euro zone aid for its crisis-torn banking sector after the
nationalisation of Bankia and the audit, coordinated by
consultancy Oliver Wyman, will decide each bank's needs.
Banco Popular Espanol's Chairman Angel Ron is one of the few
bankers in Spain to question publicly the wisdom of the stress
tests and says his bank does not need aid.
"It's like taking a very aggressive medicine before even
being ill," Ron, 50, told a forum in Barcelona last week.
The audit will show a gap of 3 billion euros at the nation's
sixth-biggest lender, the biggest capital need of any of the
banks that have not already had a bailout from the Spanish
government, one banking source said.
Sources at Popular said it needed less than 2 billion euros,
a sum that it can raise by itself. If the hole in its balance
sheet is 3 billion, the bank is likely to require public aid.
The burden of the Spanish banks' debts on central government
finances, along with aid demands from regional governments have
pushed the euro zone's fourth biggest economy towards a European
aid programme.
The audit of the 14 banks that account for 90 per cent of
Spain's banking sector will show capital needs of between 55
billion euros and 60 billion euros, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says the capital shortfall
for the entire sector will be in line with preliminary estimates
published in June of 62 billion euros. That number came from an
earlier, more superficial audit of Spanish banks, done by Oliver
Wyman and Roland Berger.
The Spanish big three - BBVA, Santander
and Caixabank - are expected to emerge with no capital
needs identified.
Most of the European rescue money, 40 billion to 45 billion
euros, will go to nationalised savings banks Bankia,
NovaGalicia, Catalunya Caixa and Banco de Valencia.
BIGGEST QUESTIONS
The biggest questions to be answered in the audit are around
the capital needs of Popular and two other commercial banks,
Sabadell and Bankinter, as well as four
savings banks, Banco Mare Nostrum, Kutxabank,
Ibercaja-Liberbank-Caja 3, Unicaja-CajaEspaña/Duero.
Together the seven are set to take a total of 15 billion to
20 billion euros in the European aid, but some may not need any.
The final European cash injections will depend on each
bank's ability to raise its own funds as well as the size of the
haircut small bondholders will be forced to take and the price
at which assets are transferred into a "bad bank" the government
must set up as one of the conditions for European aid for the
banks.
Unlike Spain's savings banks, which were at the heart of the
financial system's problems and were run by executives with
close links to regional and political authorities, Popular has a
reputation for responsibility.
"When you enter the offices of Popular in central Madrid you
realise that this bank has not embarked on a spending spree,"
said a financial source who works closely with the bank.
"You just have to see the furniture from the sixties to
realise the bank is almost all about austerity," said the
source, who declined to be named.
During Spain's decade-long building boom and credit spree,
Popular refrained from offering new borrowers televisions and
vacations, like other banks did.
But it did get into the construction sector frenzy and now
has 31.3 billion euros exposure to real estate. Its foreclosed
assets rose to 9.8 billion euros at the end of June, one of the
highest among Spanish banks.
It also ended up with substantial stakes in struggling real
estate firms Metrovacesa and Colonial, which
it took on in exchange for loans that went bad.
If Popular takes public funds it will unload repossessed
buildings and bad loans into the bad bank.
Popular, which reported a profit of 480 million euros last
year, has one of the Spanish financial industry's lowest
"efficiency ratios", which measures expenses as a percentage of
revenue, at 38.5 percent. A lower efficiency ratio means that a
bank is making considerably more than it is spending and is
therefore on a sound fiscal footing.
The bank has already announced plans to raise up to 2.3
billion euros selling off branches, a life and pension insurance
business in Portugal and other non-core assets. It also plans a
700 million euros rights issue and forecasts 7 billion euros in
pre-provisioning profit between now and end-2014
Popular took over northern Galician lender Pastor in 2011 as
the government urged banking consolidation, and has been in
tentative negotiations about a tie-up with savings bank Banco
Mare Nostrum (BMN).
But after earlier mergers of weak banks only created big
weak banks, the government is nervous about a Popular-BMN deal.
A Spanish government source has said it would only make
sense if a big, healthier bank was involved.
According to a source close to BMN, the audit will reveal a
2 billion euros capital gap at that savings bank.