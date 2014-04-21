Exxon eyes sale of Italian service stations -sources
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.
MADRID, April 21 Spanish banks' bad debts as a percentage of total loans dipped slightly to 13.4 percent in February compared with 13.5 percent in December as both bad loans and total lending dropped.
Total credit in the financial system was 1.453 billion euros ($2 billion) in February, down from 1.458 billion a month earlier, data from the Bank of Spain released on Monday showed.
Bad loans dropped to 195 million euros from 197 million euros a month earlier, after hitting a record high in December.
Spanish banks, crippled with sour assets after a prolonged property bubble burst in 2008, mostly forecast that bad loans will peak this year as the country pulls out of recession and lending picks up again. ($1 = 0.7228 Euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; editing by Sarah Morris)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Finance leaders of the world's top economies are still searching for a compromise on how to summarise their joint stance on global trade and open markets, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a $4.3 billion deal, including debt.