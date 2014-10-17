MADRID Oct 17 Spanish banks' bad debts as a percentage of total loans was 13.24 percent in August, slightly higher from 13.15 percent a month earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Friday. Banks expect bad loans to peak this year.

Although the ratio of bad loans to total lending rose, the net value of credit in the financial system and soured loans fell slightly to 1.39 trillion euros ($1.78 trillion) and 184.31 billion euros respectively in August. (1 US dollar = 0.7820 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)