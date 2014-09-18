BRIEF-Winfull Group Holdings says entered into acquisition agreement
* Entered into acquisition agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of sale share and sale loan by purchaser
MADRID, Sept 18 Spanish banks' bad debts as a percentage of total loans was 13.2 percent in July, barely changed from 13.1 percent a month earlier, as bad loans and overall lending fell.
Total credit in the financial system was 1.40 trillion euros ($1.80 trillion) in July, down from 1.42 trillion euros a month earlier, data from the Bank of Spain released on Thursday showed.
Bad loans dropped to 184.5 billion euros in July from 186.2 billion euros in June, after hitting a record high in January.
Spanish banks forecast bad loans will peak this year as the country pulls out of recession. (1 US dollar = 0.7763 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Entered into acquisition agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of sale share and sale loan by purchaser
BERLIN, March 14 Interest rates are too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding that a rise would be preferable.
LONDON, March 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Residents of London's public housing blocks will be left without a voice in construction projects that could demolish their homes unless drastic changes are made to the Mayor of London's plans, according to some city politicians and estate residents.