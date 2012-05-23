MADRID May 23 Spain has no intention of seeking
bailout funds for the country's troubled banks, Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy said after meeting new French President Francois
Hollande in Paris to discuss policy on Wednesday.
Rajoy also said the current cost of borrowing was
unsustainable and that doubts over the euro must be dissipated.
The two will travel to Brussels for a European Union summit
at 1800 GMT, where minds will be focused by the prospect of
Greece exiting the currency area.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Tracy Rucinski;
Editing by Sonya Dowsett)