MADRID Nov 7 Spain's smallest listed bank Banco de Valencia became the latest casuality of the country's property sector boom to bust on Monday after revealing that a 60 million euros capital hike it needs to boost capital may be insufficient.

Banco de Valencia is part of Spain's Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), the entity formed by the integration of Caja Madrid with Bancaja and five other savings banks.

BFA is the parent of Spain's third biggest bank Bankia which struggled to make its market debut in July even at a very low price, in part due to investor concern about the lack of transparency on some of the businesses in the holding.

Trading in the shares of Spanish bank Banco de Valencia was suspended on Monday by the bourse regulator after a report in El Mundo paper said the mid-sized bank had a funding gap of about 600 million euros.

The suspension is due to be lifted at 1500 GMT.

"Banco de Valencia is finalising a routine inspection from the Bank of Spain and it is not yet possible to determine what the additional capital requirements or proposals to clean up our balance sheet may be required," the bank said in a statement.

It said it had shareholder approval to hike capital by up to 50 percent if needed.

Like most of Spain's banks, Banco de Valencia's balance sheet has been hit by its exposure to soured loans to property developers after the country's property market bubble burst in 2007.

A large part of the bank's operations are based in Spain's Levante region, which is among the worst hit by the real estate crisis.

Earlier this year the Bank of Spain introduced tough new capital requirements for Spanish banks, obliging listed banks to have an 8 percent core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and those without any significant private investment to reach 10 percent.

At end-June, Banco de Valencia had a core capital ratio of 7.36 percent, while bad loans as a percentage of the total rose to 6.99 percent from 6.33 percent at end-March.

In February, BFA denied media speculation it planned to sell part of its direct and indirect 39 percent stake in Banco de Valencia.

Banco de Valencia shares closed on Friday at 0.885 euros. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)