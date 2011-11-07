* Says 60 mln euros capital hike could be insufficient

* Says could raise capital by up to 50 pct

* Shares down 6.32 pct (Adds analyst, share price)

MADRID, Nov 7 Banco de Valencia , Spain's smallest listed bank, said a 60 million euros ($82.55 million) capital hike it needs to boost capital may be insufficient, making it the latest casualty of the country's property sector bust.

Following a routine inspection by the Bank of Spain, Banco de Valencia said in a statement it had shareholder approval to hike capital by up to 50 percent if needed. That would imply about 200 million euros at current market prices.

Trading in Banco de Valencia shares was suspended until the afternoon on Monday by the bourse regulator after a report in El Mundo paper said the mid-sized bank had a funding gap of about 600 million euros.

Banco de Valencia is part of Spain's Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), the entity formed by the integration of Caja Madrid with Bancaja and five other savings banks.

"Banco de Valencia is finalising a routine inspection from the Bank of Spain and it is not yet possible to determine what the additional capital requirements or proposals to clean up our balance sheet may be required," Banco de Valencia said.

BFA is the parent of Spain's third biggest bank Bankia which struggled to make its market debut in July even at a very low price, in part due to investor concern about the lack of transparency on some of the businesses in the holding.

By 1552 GMT, Banco de Valencia's shares were trading down 7.47 percent at 0.805 euros, compared with a 1.35 percent drop on the blue chip IBEX index.

"What the Banco Valencia situation demonstrates is the weakness of Spain's smaller banks ... which took risks in excess of their shareholder funds," said Javier Galan, Renta 4 fund manager.

"This also sparks doubts about whether the smaller institutions' capital base is sufficient, something which is key for the banks," he said.

ESCALATING BAD LOANS

Like most of Spain's banks, Banco de Valencia's balance sheet has been hit by its exposure to soured loans to property developers after the country's property market bubble burst in 2007.

A large part of the bank's operations are based in Spain's eastern Levante region, which is among the worst hit by the real estate crisis.

Earlier this year the Bank of Spain introduced tough new capital requirements for Spanish banks, obliging listed banks to have an 8 percent core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and those without any significant private investment to reach 10 percent.

At end-June, Banco de Valencia had a core capital ratio of 7.36 percent, while bad loans as a percentage of the total rose to 6.99 percent from 6.33 percent at end-March.

In February, BFA denied media speculation it planned to sell part of its direct and indirect 39 percent stake in Banco de Valencia. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jon Loades-Carter)