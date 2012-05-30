LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Senior debt bankers said on Wednesday
that the syndicated bond market is currently closed for Spanish
agencies, putting a dent in Spanish economy minister Luis De
Guindos' plans to recapitalise Bankia via the Fund for Orderly
Bank Restructuring (FROB).
FROB currently has in excess of EUR4bn capacity available to
recapitalise Spanish banks but this does not come close to
Bankia's request for EUR19bn from the state on Friday.
One senior origination banker based in Madrid told IFR that
it would not make sense for FROB to tap the market at the moment
both in terms of price and investor appetite for Spanish risk.
Other debt capital markets (DCM) syndicate officials said
that currently FROB's only option would be private placements
with Spanish banks, but some questioned whether it would be able
to raise those kinds of funds.
Another senior London-based DCM banker said the Spanish
government had clearly not consulted banks on the FROB plan, and
that even if these kind of levels in private placements could be
achieved it would be "more about politics than finance".
(Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)