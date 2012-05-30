(Updates to add background, quotes, FROB issuance history)
LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Senior debt bankers said on Wednesday
that the syndicated bond market is currently closed for Spanish
agencies, putting a dent in Spanish economy minister Luis De
Guindos' plans to recapitalise Bankia via the Fund for Orderly
Bank Restructuring (FROB).
"It is not realistic to think that Spanish agencies can come
to the market for syndicated transactions...It wouldn't make any
sense [for FROB] to try and tap the market at the moment, not
only because of the price but because investors are too nervous
to consider more Spanish risk," one senior origination banker
based in Madrid said.
State-backed FROB was set up in 2009 to manage the
restructuring of Spanish credit institutions and enhance their
equity. Bankia last received FROB assistance in 2010 to the tune
of EUR4.7bn.
FROB currently has over EUR4bn capacity available to
recapitalise Spanish banks but this does not come close to
Bankia's request made on Friday for EUR19bn.
Bankia's woes caused by sour real estate loans have heaped
further pressure on the Spanish bond market where 10-year yields
are at 6.6%, fast approaching borrowing levels deemed
unsustainable in the long term.
Bankers think that FROB's only option to access the market
in its current condition would be to place its debt privately
with Spanish banks, or even to place it with Bankia to be used
as collateral to get cash from the European Central Bank.
Other DCM officials questioned the level of funding
available via private placements.
One senior London-based DCM banker, noting the influence of
the government on Spain's banks, called it more a question of
politics than finance.
RULING OUT OTHER OPTIONS
Before Guindos' announcement, government sources told
Reuters that the plan for Bankia's recapitalisation was to
inject government bonds into Bankia or the holding company BFA,
which could be used as collateral for funding from the ECB. On
Wednesday, his ministry said Spain had not consulted the
European Central Bank on its rescue plans for Bankia,
maintaining it would fund through FROB.
The ECB confirmed on Wednesday that Spain had not consulted
on the recapitalisation initiative, while refuting media reports
that it had rejected Madrid's plan.
DCM officials are critical of Guindos' strategy, with one
banker saying that the amount required for Bankia is "so big
that the government or the treasury should be taking care of
it."
FROB's February 2014 deal is quoted at a mid-yield of 5.25%,
which is 50bps wider than the January 2014 Spanish government
bond, according to Tradeweb.
One London-based official said that the government clearly
did not consult debt bankers before it announced its plans.
