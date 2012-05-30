MADRID May 30 Nationalised lender Bankia
will be recapitalised through the FROB bank fund,
which will issue bonds, Spain's Economy Minister Luis De Guindos
said on Wednesday.
"It will be the usual mechanism, through the FROB
issuances", De Guindos told journalists after a parliamentary
debate on Spain's ongoing banking reforn.
The FROB currently has more than four billion euros
available while Bankia asked on Friday for a 19 billion euros
rescue from the state.
He also said the country's banking crisis does not begin and
and end with Bankia.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz and Julien Toyer; editing Nigel
Davies)