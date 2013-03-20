MADRID, 20 mar Spain's bad bank Sareb announced
a slightly lower-than-expected return on equity in a new
business plan approved on Wednesday for the entity's 15-year
lifespan.
Sareb, the asset management company created by the
government at the end of last year to house soured property
assets, said it would offer a return on equity of between 13 and
14 percent versus initial expectations for a return of 14 or 15
percent.
The bank is still trying to complete its capital and
shareholder structure but said in a statement that the approval
of the business plan was a key step in allowing it to start
managing its assets, worth about 50.4 billion euros.
The majority of the real estate assets come from
nationalised lenders such as Bankia, Catalunya Banc,
NCG and Banco de Valencia, all of which have suffered from a
burst property bubble and prolonged economic recession.
Sareb said it plans to sell nearly half of the buildings and
homes within the first five years of operation.
The bank, launched to comply with the terms of a
40-billion-euro European rescue of Spanish banks, said it
expected to generate 75 percent of its revenues through property
sales and the remaining quarter by selling loans.
