MADRID May 10 Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB said on Friday that it was replacing the management at nationalised lender Catalunya Banc and would appoint Jose Carlos Pla as new chairman.

A former BBVA executive, Pla is seen as close to Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, the former BBVA Chief Executive who now runs bailed-out Bankia.

Catalunya Banc is one of four Spanish lenders controlled by the FROB, along with Bankia. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)