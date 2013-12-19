Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
MADRID Dec 19 Spain could kick off a sale process for nationalised lender Catalunya Banc in January, a source at bank restructuring fund FROB said on Thursday.
The FROB on Wednesday said it had agreed to sell another rescued lender, NCG Banco, to Venezuela's Banesco.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.