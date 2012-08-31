BRIEF-Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 engines order from Hawaiian Airlines
* Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 order from Hawaiian Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MADRID Aug 31 Spanish banks will receive cash, debt or shares in return for assets transferred into a newly-created "bad bank", Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.
De Guindos was speaking after a government cabinet meeting to approve the country's latest banking reform.
* McDermott acquires newly built deepwater pipelay and construction vessel Amazon
* The Medicines Company announces FDA filing acceptance of new drug application for intravenous antibiotic carbavance(meropenem-vaborbactam)