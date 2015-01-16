BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
MADRID Jan 16 Spanish banks' bad debt as a percentage of their total credit inched down to 12.7 percent in November from 12.9 percent a month earlier, data showed on Friday, as lending across the system rose for the first time since last June.
Banks' soured debts began to rise sharply during a recent recession, as households and companies struggled to pay back loans. But these started falling again in 2014 as an economic recovery took hold.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, has been trying to kickstart lending in the euro zone with cheap liquidity for banks, to spur growth, and Spanish banks are expected to start giving out more credit this year. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.