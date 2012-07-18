MADRID, July 18 Deposits in the battered Spanish
banking sector held steady in May, Bank of Spain data showed on
Wednesday, weathering a 23.5 billion euro bailout of Bankia
that unnerved small-scale savers and investors.
Total deposits on Spanish lenders' books held by companies
and families fell 7.4 billion euros or 0.55 percent to 1.326
trillion euros from April.
Part of this outflow was down to events at Bankia, Spain's
fourth-largest biggest lender and which holds 10 percent of the
country's deposits.
Bankia's chairman, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, said in June
the bank had suffered "tensions" for a few days in May after the
state takeover was announced, paving the way for an up to
100-billion-euro rescue of the banking sector from the European
Union.
According to data published in June by the European Central
Bank, Spanish bank deposits fell by 2 percent in May to their
lowest level since October 2008. But the Bank of Spain said that
this was partly the result of a reclassification of deposits
rather than an out-and-out drop.
The Bank of Spain data showed that money flew out of the
country in March and April at its fastest rate since records
began in 1990 as Spain moved into the front line of the euro
zone's debt crisis.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)