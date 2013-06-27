BRIEF-Apple loses battle to avoid UK import taxes on watch straps - The Telegraph
* Apple loses battle to avoid UK import taxes on watch straps - The Telegraph Source : http://bit.ly/2mf1ZTB Further company coverage:
MADRID, June 27 The Bank of Spain on Thursday said it had written to Spanish lenders to recommend them to limit 2013 cash dividends to the equivalent of 25 percent of profit, to make sure they maintain adequate capital in a tough economic environment.
A spokesman for the central bank said the recommendation applied only to dividends paid in cash while those paid in shares, also known as scrip dividends, should take into account the evolution of profits.
* Apple loses battle to avoid UK import taxes on watch straps - The Telegraph Source : http://bit.ly/2mf1ZTB Further company coverage:
March 6 Credit asset management firm Churchill Asset Management LLC, a unit of TIAA Global Asset Management LLC, named Kevin Burke senior adviser.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazilian ride-hailing app 99 said on Monday it was introducing its discount 99POP service in Rio de Janeiro, expanding direct competition with rival Uber Technologies Inc in Latin America's largest economy.