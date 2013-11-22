MADRID Nov 22 The Bank of Spain should extend
by another year its recommendation for banks to restrict
dividend payments in cash, the International Monetary Fund said
on Friday in a review of the country's financial sector.
The IMF, which is monitoring Spain's progress in reforming
its financial sector after a European bail-out, said Spain
should also look at empowering its central bank to force lenders
to limit payouts, rather than just making recommendations.
Like European peers, Spanish banks are racing to beef up
their capital ahead of health checks of Europe's banking sector
next year.
Several have resorted to selling assets or raising capital
from shareholders and outside investors, but their high dividend
payouts have come under increasing scrutiny.
The Bank of Spain sent a letter to banks in June this year
urging them to limit cash dividend payouts to 25 percent of
profits in 2013, and to also adjust payouts in shares if
necessary.
"This recommendation is welcome and could usefully be
extended to 2014," the IMF said in its report.
Strengthening the Bank of Spain's powers to limit dividend
distribution, rather than just making recommendations, could be
considered, the IMF said.
Several major European banks had been expected to start
increasing dividends after cutting them in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis. But hopes of a big jump in payouts in the
short term have been dashed by spiralling regulatory demands,
forcing banks to redouble efforts to build capital
But many Spanish banks have maintained big dividends to
please retail investors, who are often also customers, even when
their earnings fell due to a property market crash.
The crash forced Spain to ask Europe for 41.3 billion euros
($55.6 billion) in aid last year to help the weakest lenders.
Some banks such as Santander did not need rescuing,
but its dividend payout reached just over 270 percent of profit
in 2012 as income fell, according to Reuters calculations.
Because it pays most of its dividend in shares, Santander
complies with the Bank of Spain's 2013 cap on cash payouts, but
analysts expect it might cut payments to shareholders next year.
Rival BBVA already cut its 2013 dividend and said
it would start capping payouts further.
But smaller Bankinter, which pays its dividend
entirely in cash and which had a payout ratio of more than 45
percent last year, has hit back at the Bank of Spain's
recommendation, saying it would try to fight it.
The IMF said that Spain's financial reforms were on track,
though a tough economic outlook remained a key risk.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed last week to allow Spain
to exit the banking aid programme in January without drawing
more European funds.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
