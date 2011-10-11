NEW YORK Oct 11 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday downgraded the credit ratings of 10 Spanish banks, saying that dimming economic prospects for the country will continue to hurt the banking sector in the next 15-18 months.

Among the banks downgraded were Santander and BBVA, the country's largest banks.

S&P also revised the rating outlooks of four banks to negative from stable, and placed one bank on CreditWatch negative.

The banks downgraded were:

-- Banco Santander S.A. (SAN.MC): AA-minus from AA; new rating has a negative outlook.

S&P also lowered the long-term counterparty credit ratings on core subsidiaries whose ratings are equalized with those on the parent company, namely Spanish subsidiaries Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto), Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. (SCF), and U.K. subsidiary Santander UK PLC.

-- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.MC): AA-minus from AA; new rating has negative outlook.

-- Savings bank Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA): cut to A-minus from A; new rating has negative outlook.

-- Savings bank Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Zaragoza, Aragon y Rioja (IberCaja): to A-minus from A, the new rating has a negative outlook.

-- Savings banks Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa y San Sebastian (Kutxa) and Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa (BBK): to A-minus from A.

S&P changed the CreditWatch placements of the long-term ratings on both Kutxa and BBK to negative from developing.

-- Bankinter SA: to A-minus from A. The outlook is negative.

-- Banco de Sabadell SA: to A-minus from A. The outlook is negative.

