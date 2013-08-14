MADRID Aug 14 Spanish banks borrowed 251.9 billion euros ($333.4 billion) from the European Central Bank in July, down from 253.1 billion euros in June, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Wednesday, marking the 11th month of consecutive falls.

Spanish banks, which received more than 41 billion euros in European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when investors sentiment towards crippled lenders reached a record low.