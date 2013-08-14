UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MADRID Aug 14 Spanish banks borrowed 251.9 billion euros ($333.4 billion) from the European Central Bank in July, down from 253.1 billion euros in June, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Wednesday, marking the 11th month of consecutive falls.
Spanish banks, which received more than 41 billion euros in European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when investors sentiment towards crippled lenders reached a record low.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.