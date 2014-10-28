MADRID Oct 28 Spanish Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos on Tuesday said he expected Spanish banks to take up to
around 18 billion euros ($23 billion) in the European Central
Bank's next auction of cheap long term loans in December.
"In the first (auction), (Spanish) entities took around 15
billion euros, I expect them to ask for some 17 billion or 18
billion euros now," De Guindos told a parliamentary meeting.
The four-year loans to banks are part of an ECB stimulus
package to revive the euro zone economy. Lenders in the area
took 82.6 billion euros of 400 billion euros on offer in a first
September auction, less than had been expected.
(1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by
Sonya Dowsett)