MADRID Nov 14 Spanish banks' borrowings with the European Central Bank stood at 154.8 billion euros (193 billion US dollar) in October, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday, practically unchanged from a month earlier.

The country's lenders took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in mid-2012, when weak banks needed a bailout from Europe. (1 US dollar = 0.8025 euro) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)