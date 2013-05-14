BRUSSELS May 14 The European Commission gave
approval on Tuesday for the restructuring of Spain's Banco CEISS
and said the lender's takeover by larger peer Unicaja would
ensure its long-term viability.
The Commission, which acts as state aid regulator across the
27-member European Union, said the restructuring of the regional
bank and the takeover would comply with EU state aid rules.
"The binding offer by Unicaja to acquire Banco CEISS is good
news. This acquisition will ensure that Banco CEISS becomes
viable in the long term, which is a key objective of our state
aid control policy," EU Commissioner Joaquín Almunia said in a
statement.
The Bank of Spain gave approval last week for the
Unicaja-CEISS deal.
Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB agreed last month to
inject 604 million euros of cash into Banco CEISS through a
contingent convertible bond issue, boosting its capital before
the merger with healthier Unicaja.
CEISS had been at risk of ending up in state hands after
unveiling a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.2 billion) 2012 loss.
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
