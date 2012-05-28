UPDATE 2-Japan's Abe: Trump shares view that monetary policy not FX manipulation
* FX doesn't move by monetary policy alone - BOJ Kuroda (Adds BOJ Kuroda quotes)
MADRID May 28 Europe must take decisive action to quell doubts over the survival of the euro, including a move towards further monetary and fiscal integration, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.
"Europe must act with the idea that the euro is an irreversible project," Rajoy said at a press conference.
Rajoy did not say how much money might be needed to salvage the country's troubled banking system after the nationalisation of its fourth-largest lender Bankia, saying he would wait for the completion of an external audit on the situation. (Reporting By Sarah White, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* FX doesn't move by monetary policy alone - BOJ Kuroda (Adds BOJ Kuroda quotes)
MOSCOW, Feb 15 The Russian central bank is concerned by regions' debt to banks, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.