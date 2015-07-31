MADRID, July 31 The Bank of Spain said on Friday that banking clients should only be charged once for cash withdrawals from ATMs, in a rebuke to some banks which are looking into a new fee system which could penalise people twice over.

Santander, Caixabank and BBVA want to introduce a two euro fee to non-clients who use their ATMs for withdrawals. But many are already charged by their own banks for using ATMs at rival lenders.

The Bank of Spain said it would ask banking associations to ensure banks took the necessary measures so that clients are not charged twice over.

