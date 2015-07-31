Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, July 31 The Bank of Spain said on Friday that banking clients should only be charged once for cash withdrawals from ATMs, in a rebuke to some banks which are looking into a new fee system which could penalise people twice over.
Santander, Caixabank and BBVA want to introduce a two euro fee to non-clients who use their ATMs for withdrawals. But many are already charged by their own banks for using ATMs at rival lenders.
The Bank of Spain said it would ask banking associations to ensure banks took the necessary measures so that clients are not charged twice over.
