* German officials finalising Spanish rescue blueprint
* Deal would demand conditionality on banks, not economy
* Compromise latest sign of Berlin flexibility on euro
crisis
By Annika Breidthardt and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, June 6 A deal is in the works that would
allow Spain to recapitalise its stricken banks with aid from its
European partners but avoid the embarrassment of having to adopt
new economic reforms imposed from the outside, German officials
say.
While Berlin remains firm in its rejection of Spain's calls
for Europe's rescue funds to lend directly to its banks, the
officials said that if Madrid put in a formal aid request, funds
could flow without it submitting to the kind of strict reform
programme agreed for Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
Instead, Spain would only have to agree to new conditions
tied to the reform of its banking sector. Berlin is also
exploring the possibility of funneling aid to Spain's bank
rescue fund FROB to reinforce the message that it is the
country's banks and not its public finances which are at the
root of its problems.
The evolving German stance on aid for Spain is the latest
evidence that Chancellor Angela Merkel is adopting a more
flexible approach to solving the euro zone's deepening debt
crisis.
With an IMF report on Spain's banks looming next week,
officials say all the pieces are in place to move within days on
an aid deal for Madrid. A package is expected by early next
month at the latest, after an external audit of the banking
system.
"One could imagine that conditionality would be focused
mainly on the banks, because Spain has already tackled the other
reforms," a senior German government official said on condition
of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
"These packages are not aimed to punish, just to ensure that
the necessary reforms are being implemented."
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos reiterated on
Wednesday that his country had no immediate plans to request a
bailout and was awaiting the external audit in late June.
Berlin is certainly shifting positions. Last week, it
signalled it supported granting Spain an extra year to cut its
deficit to the EU's 3 percent of gross domestic product
threshold, having previously held fast to the notion that
austerity drives should not be diluted.
Merkel has also sent the message that she is open to
Europe-wide supervision of the banking sector, albeit as a
"medium-term" goal, one element of a proposed "banking union" to
break the vicious circle of interdependence between Europe's
financial institutions and its sovereigns.
But she must tread carefully. Some of her political allies
and leading conservative newspapers have come out strongly
against other aspects of a banking reform, including the idea of
a Europe-wide deposit guarantee scheme.
HEIGHTENED ALARM
Worries about Spain's banks and a bailout backlash in
Greece, which holds an election on June 17, have heightened the
sense of alarm over the debt crisis which erupted nearly three
years ago and shows no signs of abating.
Spain's borrowing costs have now shot up to levels that many
experts see as unsustainable. Because of the size of its
economy, Spain would stretch the limits of Europe's dual rescue
funds - the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and
soon-to-be approved European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - if the
country were to require a full rescue that kept it out of the
capital markets for several years.
This has focused minds in Berlin, where officials have been
working feverishly on a deal that would allow Spain to avert the
shame of a formal state bailout, without loosening rules that
explicitly prevent direct aid to banks.
German officials have quietly been pushing Spain to accept a
bailout for weeks and Volker Kauder, the head of Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU) in parliament, became the most
prominent politician to say so publicly on Wednesday.
"I do think that Spain has to seek a rescue, not because of
the country itself but because of its banks," Kauder told public
television station ARD.
A series of audits being conducted on Spain's banking sector
are expected to reveal an additional hole of between 30 to 70
billion euros, over and above the 80 billion euros already
provisioned.
The government has already been forced to nationalise its
fourth-biggest lender Bankia.
Multiple sources said the German finance ministry was
exploring the possibility of channeling EU aid directly to
Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB), but that
this would only work under the ESM, which is due to come into
force next month.
"Nobody wants the EFSF for Spain. It's too restrictive," a
second senior official said, pointing to the added flexibility
contained in Article 19 of the bloc's permanent rescue
mechansim.
That article states explicitly that the board of governors
of the ESM are allowed to make changes to the financial
assistance instruments laid out in the facility's statutes.
A senior French official who has been in contact with the
Germans said negotiations were heating up and that there was a
broad consensus now among member states on using the EFSF or ESM
to help Spanish banks.
"The Europeans want to cut the link between the banks and
the sovereign. That's what is being discussed. There are plans
to do that in the long run (through a banking union) but the
idea is also to apply that to Spain," the official said.
Another source with knowledge of the discussions said
Spanish politicians were pushing for a broad political agreement
on rescuing the country's banks and wanted conditionality
limited to the financial sector to make the rescue more
politically manageable at home.
(Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz and Julien Toyer in
Madrid, Paul Taylor in Paris. Writing by Noah Barkin, editing by
Mike Peacock)