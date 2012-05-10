By Jesú;s Aguado
MADRID May 10 Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri has
been a critic of Spain's efforts to overhaul its banks. Now the
seasoned financier has accepted a job that puts him at the heart
of Spain's battle to rescue the sector and, implicitly, the euro
zone as a whole.
Goirigolzarri, who had questioned the government reform of
Spain's troubled banks in his blog, has been tapped to run
Bankia SA, the country's fourth-biggest lender and
which has just been bailed out by the state.
Born in 1954, Goirigolzarri hails from the Basque region in
northern Spain and is a former chief executive of Spain's
second-biggest bank BBVA, where he helped run a
successful expansion into Latin America from which the lender
now gets 49 percent of its revenue.
Out of banking since 2009, he returns to run an
agglomeration of seven regional savings banks that holds a tenth
of all deposits in the country's financial system.
Of all of Spain's banks, Bankia is the most exposed to toxic
assets from a burst building bubble, with 32 billion euros
($41.4 billion) of troubled loans and repossessed property. That
legacy puts it at the centre of the banking crisis in Spain,
whose financial sector woes make it potentially one of the
biggest threats to the euro zone.
Saying it would put the necessary public funds into Bankia
to keep it viable, the state took over Bankia on Wednesday
night. Sources say the government next plans some 10 billion
more in loans or cash aid.
It is not Spain's first attempt to fix the sector.
In his blog, goirigolzarri.com, Goirigolzarri wrote early
last year that Spain's banks would have to recognize much
heavier losses than they were doing under the government's first
bank reform, which he said was only a short-term solution.
In February, when the new centre-right government passed its
first banking overhaul - the third for the sector in third years
- designed to force lenders to recognize huge losses on loans to
property developers, Goirigolzarri cautioned the measures would
not quickly reactivate lending as the government hoped.
"We must be realistic and precise in our objectives," he
wrote, arguing the objectives of the reform should be to
recognize losses and demand capital increases, make sure credit
is aimed at viable companies and sectors, and improve
transparency and management at the banks.
Much of this has been addressed in the sweeping changes to
the sector, but the clean-up has yet to persuade investors that
it is a definitive solution.
GOOD CHOICE
Black-haired and bespectacled, Goirigolzarri has a slight
accent betraying his regional roots and is married with two
children. He taught strategic planning at Bilbao's University of
Deusto in the 1970s before starting his 30 year banking career.
Called on by the government and the central bank to help
overhaul Bankia, he asked to be captain of the ship and not
first mate, according to financial sources.
His chance to resume his career came after the government
pushed out Rodrigo Rato, a former minister for the ruling
centre-right People's Party (PP), so Goirigolzarri could take
charge and the state bailout would not seem like a favour for a
political ally, one financial source has told Reuters.
Rato led Bankia's stock market debut last July, since when
the bank's shares have dropped 45 percent.
Banking experts say Goirigolzarri is a good choice to tackle
Bankia's huge problems.
"Goirigolzarri is a great professional and a well-respected
banker," a Spanish banker said on condition of anonymity. "It
was very difficult not to see a man of his experience getting
involved in the financial sector with what is going on ... If
there are three or four good bankers in Spain, he is clearly one
of them."
However, another banker noted that while Bankia will have to
continue shrinking its balance sheet by at least 30 percent
through asset sales and shutting offices, Goirigolzarri is known
most for an expansion drive.
Goirigolzarri first joined Banco Bilbao (BB) in 1977, and
when it became BBV headed its commercial division in Spain then
its expansion into Latin America.
The bank became BBVA and he was its chief executive from
2001 to 2009, leaving with a 68 million euro package after
Chairman Francisco Gonzalez changed the company's statutes to
extend his time in the role, effectively blocking Goirigolzarri
from the chairmanship.
Now he will run one of BBVA's biggest competitors on the
Spanish retail banking front and his judgement and experience
will be at a premium.
People who have worked closely with Goirigolzarri say he
carefully analyses every option before taking a decision.
"It's true that he is not very fast in making a decision,"
said someone who worked with him for many years. "But once he
has decided on something he is almost always right."
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
