BRIEF-Kenedix to buy back 12 mln shares for 5 bln yen
* Says it plans to buy back up to 12 million shares(4.8 percent stake) for no more than 5 billion yen
BRUSSELS Nov 19 Spain will probably tap less than 40 billion euros ($51 billion) of aid from the euro zone's rescue fund to help recapitalise its banks, Deputy Economy Minister Miguel Temboury said on Monday.
Spain has agreed a credit line that could provide up to 100 billion euros in euro zone rescue funds for its banks.
"It seems likely that we need less than 40 billion," Temboury told a conference in Brussels, although he declined to give more details. ($1 = 0.7871 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John O'Donnell)
* Said on Friday updates valuation of assets related to commercial centre Puerto Venecia to 498 million euros ($529 million), that is up 4.58 percent at Dec. 31, 2016 versus June 30, 2016
* Says to consider and decide allotment of warrants on preferential basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2l62Vtv Further company coverage: