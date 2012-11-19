BRUSSELS Nov 19 Spain will probably tap less than 40 billion euros ($51 billion) of aid from the euro zone's rescue fund to help recapitalise its banks, Deputy Economy Minister Miguel Temboury said on Monday.

Spain has agreed a credit line that could provide up to 100 billion euros in euro zone rescue funds for its banks.

"It seems likely that we need less than 40 billion," Temboury told a conference in Brussels, although he declined to give more details. ($1 = 0.7871 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John O'Donnell)