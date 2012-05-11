MADRID May 11 Spain's Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said he saw no issues with an independent audit of banks' assets as part of a new financial reform due to be unveiled later on Friday.

"There is no objection to that," Jimenez Latorre told journalists who were asking him about this possibility. "Anything which helps to dispel doubts about the financial system is most welcome." (Reporting by Manuel Ruiz, writing by Julien Toyer, Editing by Martin Roberts)