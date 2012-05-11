BRIEF-TearLab files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID May 11 Spain's Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said he saw no issues with an independent audit of banks' assets as part of a new financial reform due to be unveiled later on Friday.
"There is no objection to that," Jimenez Latorre told journalists who were asking him about this possibility. "Anything which helps to dispel doubts about the financial system is most welcome." (Reporting by Manuel Ruiz, writing by Julien Toyer, Editing by Martin Roberts)
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: