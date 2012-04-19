MADRID, April 19 Spain's banks have covered their wholesale funding needs for the year following the European Central Bank's cheap three-year funding operations, the Bank of Spain said in a presentation to investors in London on Thursday.

Spain's banks have outstanding maturities this year of 120 billion euros ($157.47 billion), and have raised over 200 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Tracy Rucinski)