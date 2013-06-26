BRIEF-Muse Biotechnology files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
MADRID, June 26 The Bank of Spain on Wednesday said it had requested Spanish lenders review by July 31 the floor rates rules they use for many residential mortgages, a measure that could potentially hit profits at several banks.
The so-called floor rates prevent interest paid by homeowners from dropping below a certain level despite fluctuations in Euribor, a euro zone benchmark rate to which many home loans are linked. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
LONDON, March 1 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it made a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in 2016, one of the highest in its 26-year history.
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.