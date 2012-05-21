GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
MADRID May 21 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Monday said he did not expect the rate of non performing mortgage loans to increase well beyond the current level of 2.8 percent.
"My impression is that it won't go much beyond the current levels," De Guindos said at an event in Madrid. (Reporting by Robert Hetz and Julien Toyer; edited by Jesús Aguado)
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
NEW YORK, Feb 13 New York City is threatened by an "affordability crisis" because rising housing prices have significantly outpaced wage growth, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.