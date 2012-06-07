MADRID, June 7 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday he would wait to see the results of independent audits of the country's banking system before talking with Europe over the best course of action to recapitalise the banking system.

Earlier sources told Reuters that an International Monetary Fund report to be released next Monday would show troubled lenders need at least 40 billion euros in aid. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)