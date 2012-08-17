MADRID Aug 17 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 9.42 percent of their outstanding portfolios in June, the highest level on record, Bank of Spain data showed on Friday, up from 8.95 percent a month earlier.

Loans that fell into arrears increased by 8.4 billion euros ($1.03 billion) from May, reaching 164.4 billion euros in June.

Non-performing loans on the books of the country's crippled banks have risen steadily since a decade-long property boom ended four years ago, with the country now in its second recession since 2009 and one in four Spaniards out of work.