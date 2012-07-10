BERLIN/MADRID, July 10 Spain's savings banks
could be eventually forced to sell their controlling shares in
commercial lenders and list some of them, according to a
memorandum of understanding for an up to 100-billion-euro
European aid for the Spanish banking system.
"The Spanish authorities will prepare by end-November 2012
legislation clarifying the role of savings banks in their
capacity as shareholders of credit institutions with a view to
eventually reducing their stakes to non-controlling levels," the
document obtained by Reuters said.
"Moreover, authorities will provide by end-November 2012 a
roadmap for the eventual listing of banks included in the stress
test, which have benefited from state aid as part of the
restructuring process."
The document also says that holders of hybrid capital and
subordinated debt in state-rescued banks will have to take a
haircut on their investments in order to minimise the cost to
taxpayers of the banks restructuring.
